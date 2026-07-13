Realtor, aide seek anticipatory bail in Bengaluru gym trainer contract killing

According to the police, gym trainer Vijay Kumar was allegedly murdered after he was lured to a drinking session on the night of June 6. (Enhanced with AI)

A real estate businessman and his associate, an advocate, both linked to the contract killing of a gym trainer on the outskirts of Bengaluru over the trainer’s alleged affair with the realtor’s daughter, have approached a court for anticipatory bail in the murder case.

The realtor, Prasad Rao, approached a sessions court in Bengaluru Rural on July 9 and advocate B Lokesh moved the court on July 10. The court has asked the state to file its objections to the anticipatory bail pleas by July 15.

The murder of Vijay Kumar, alias Vijay Yadav, 35, came to light after locals found his decomposed body near the Bannerghatta forest on June 9, three days after he went missing. Based on call detail records (CDR) and other evidence, the Bannerghatta police initially arrested four men—Srirama, Sumith, Venkateshaiah, and Babu, all residents of Anekal—on murder charges.