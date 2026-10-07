Bengaluru gym trainer likely died of strangulation after party: Police

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A preliminary investigation into the death of a gym trainer in North Bengaluru early on Sunday suggested that the 25-year-old man allegedly died of strangulation following a violent altercation with three other gym trainers in the bathroom of a flat, the police said on Wednesday.
However, the police are awaiting the final post-mortem report to establish the precise cause of death of M Nandan, who worked at Masiv Gym in Sahakaranagar.
The police on Monday arrested three fellow gym trainers — Vishwanath, 22, Sharath, 27, and Nishanth, 24, who were with Nandan at the flat on Saturday night — and booked them for murder.
According to police sources, a group of four gym trainers, including Nandan, gathered at a flat in Kempapura following the gym’s first anniversary celebrations on Saturday, where they reportedly consumed alcohol and drugs.
Investigators suspect the men were heavily intoxicated when an altercation broke out inside the bathroom, escalating into a physical brawl.
The police noted broken mirrors and fittings in the bathroom, along with injuries on the victim and the accused. Nandan sustained injuries to his face, while the other trainers also had injuries to their hands and knees, said an officer.
Nandan was also found to have several bite marks on different parts of his body. The police are examining the injuries to determine how and when they were caused.
Prima facie, authorities suspect Nandan died of strangulation, though final post-mortem and forensic reports are awaited.
The police said Nandan was seriously injured after the fight but was not taken to hospital immediately. The men allegedly remained at the flat and attempted to pacify the situation. Nandan subsequently lost consciousness and was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.
Anush Shetty, owner of the flat where the gathering was held, was among those initially detained. The police have issued him a notice for inquiry and are examining his role in the incident.
Gym trainers’ version
A senior police officer said the accused gave investigators their account of what happened inside the bathroom.
According to their version, Nandan vomited in the bathroom and suffered seizures, and that the injuries and bite marks occurred while attempting to prevent him from biting his tongue—a claim police are verifying against medical evidence.
“They have told us that Nandan was attempting to bite his tongue, and that they tried to prevent him from doing so by slapping and biting him,” the officer said.
Police rule out sexual act angle
The police are also examining an allegation that Nandan and one of the men may have been involved in a sexual act during the gathering. However, investigators have not found evidence so far to establish that a sexual act took place, a senior police official said.
The bite marks and other injuries are being examined as part of the investigation, but the police have not established that they were connected to any sexual activity.
The police are also awaiting forensic reports, including the results of samples collected from the accused, to establish whether they had consumed narcotic substances and to corroborate their account of the incident.
The arrested men are being questioned to establish the sequence of events inside the flat. The flat owner has told police that he was sleeping in another room and woke up later in the morning, when he found Nandan injured and unconscious. He then contacted a doctor and called an ambulance.
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