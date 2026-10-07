Bengaluru gym trainer likely died of strangulation after party: Police

Investigators suspect the gym trainers were heavily intoxicated when an altercation broke out inside the bathroom, escalating into a physical brawl. (Representational image)

A preliminary investigation into the death of a gym trainer in North Bengaluru early on Sunday suggested that the 25-year-old man allegedly died of strangulation following a violent altercation with three other gym trainers in the bathroom of a flat, the police said on Wednesday.

However, the police are awaiting the final post-mortem report to establish the precise cause of death of M Nandan, who worked at Masiv Gym in Sahakaranagar.

The police on Monday arrested three fellow gym trainers — Vishwanath, 22, Sharath, 27, and Nishanth, 24, who were with Nandan at the flat on Saturday night — and booked them for murder.

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According to police sources, a group of four gym trainers, including Nandan, gathered at a flat in Kempapura following the gym’s first anniversary celebrations on Saturday, where they reportedly consumed alcohol and drugs.