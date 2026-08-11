‘Gravity of offence’: No anticipatory bail for suspect in Bengaluru gym trainer’s murder

A Bengaluru court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a key suspect in the alleged contract killing of 35-year-old gym trainer Vijay Kumar, citing the “gravity of the offence”.

Joseph N, 39, is alleged to be one of five people present at an Anekal drinking party on June 6, where Kumar was murdered over an alleged relationship with a real estate businessman’s daughter. Joseph, who has been missing since the incident, allegedly received a portion of the Rs 25 lakh contract money.

The trainer’s decomposed body was recovered on June 9 from the Bannerghatta forest area, where the killers dumped it.

The police alleged that realtor Prasad Rao hired local gangster Srirama through an Anekal-based advocate, B Lokesh, to execute the murder. Both Rao and Lokesh are named as co-accused and remain missing. The district court previously rejected their anticipatory bail applications on July 22, before denying Joseph’s plea on July 31.