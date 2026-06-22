Bengaluru gym trainer murder: Family alleges realtor ordered contract killing over affair

Bengaluru gym trainer Vijay Yadav was found murdered near Bannerghatta. His family alleges a contract killing linked to a relationship with a realtor’s daughter. (Express photo/Special arrangement).

The Karnataka Police Sunday arrested four people from Anekal for the murder of a 32-year-old gym trainer whose body was found near Bannerghatta on the outskirts of Bengaluru earlier this month.

The victim’s family has alleged that a wealthy and politically connected real estate developer orchestrated a contract killing because the gym trainer was in a romantic relationship with his daughter.

The victim was identified as Vijay Yadav, a native of Mulbagal in the Kolar district who resided in Electronics City.

The police found an unidentified body near Bannerghatta on June 9 and initiated a probe. They registered a murder case and identified the victim as Yadav, based on a missing person complaint filed by his family and marks on the body. In their complaint, the family stated that Yadav had been missing since June 6 and his phone had been switched off.