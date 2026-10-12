5 gangsters charged in Bengaluru gym trainer murder; plotters still at large

Five members of a gang allegedly hired by a real estate businessman in Bengaluru to murder a gym trainer over an illicit relationship with the businessman’s teenage daughter have been named in a primary chargesheet filed in connection with the June 6 murder.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed the chargesheet in the case related to the contract killing of Vijay Kumar, 35, last month “on account of the 90-day deadline for filing a chargesheet”, police sources said.

The key conspirators in the case—businessman Prasad Rao and advocate B Lokesh—are at large and have sought anticipatory bail from the Karnataka High Court after a sessions court rejected their advance bail pleas.