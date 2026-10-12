5 gangsters charged in Bengaluru gym trainer murder; plotters still at large

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Five members of a gang allegedly hired by a real estate businessman in Bengaluru to murder a gym trainer over an illicit relationship with the businessman’s teenage daughter have been named in a primary chargesheet filed in connection with the June 6 murder.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed the chargesheet in the case related to the contract killing of Vijay Kumar, 35, last month “on account of the 90-day deadline for filing a chargesheet”, police sources said.
The key conspirators in the case—businessman Prasad Rao and advocate B Lokesh—are at large and have sought anticipatory bail from the Karnataka High Court after a sessions court rejected their advance bail pleas.
Vijay Kumar’s decomposed body was found in the Bannerghatta forest area on the outskirts of Bengaluru, three days after he went missing. Police investigations revealed that he was killed on June 6 after being lured to a drinking party by a gang hired by the advocate at the instance of the real estate businessman.
The gang was led by Srirama, a gangster in the Anekal region of rural Bengaluru who was a client of the advocate, the investigations have revealed.
Based on the victim’s call detail records and other evidence, the police arrested four men on June 17: Srirama and his associates Sumith, Venkateshaiah, and Babu, all residents of Anekal. A fifth person, Vikas, was later arrested for aiding the gang in dumping the body.
At the drinking party, a member of the gang struck Vijay Kumar on his head and killed him, police sources said.
Sumith had allegedly started visiting the gym where Vijay Kumar worked as part of a plan to befriend and lure him into a death trap.
Lokesh is accused of receiving Rs 25 lakh from the realtor to orchestrate the murder. According to the police, he handed the money to the prime accused through an associate. Anush G, who allegedly received the money from Lokesh, is also at large.
The sessions court rejected Anush’s anticipatory bail plea on October 3. The high court had earlier rejected Lokesh’s plea to quash the police case against him.
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