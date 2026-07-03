Fifth arrest in Bengaluru gym trainer murder; man held for disposing of body

The decomposed body of Vijay Kumar was found near the Bannerghatta forest on the outskirts of Bengaluru on June 9. (File Photo)

The Karnataka Police have arrested a man who allegedly helped the four main accused dispose of the body of a gym trainer near the Bannerghatta forest on the outskirts of Bengaluru three days after the victim went missing on June 6.

Sources said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) built on evidence collected by the Bannerghatta police before taking Vikas into custody Wednesday from Hoskote.

The decomposed body of Vijay Kumar was found near the Bannerghatta forest on the outskirts of Bengaluru on June 9.

The case was transferred to the CID on June 29 after allegations surfaced against a senior Karnataka Police officer by the wife of a key suspect, a real estate businessman accused of masterminding the killing.