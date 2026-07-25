Bengaluru gym trainer murder: No anticipatory bail for realtor, advocate

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A Karnataka court has rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of a real estate businessman and his associate, an advocate, linked to the alleged contract killing of a gym trainer on the outskirts of Bengaluru on June 6.
The realtor, Prasad Rao, and advocate B Lokesh had approached a sessions court in the Bengaluru Rural district earlier this month seeking anticipatory bail. They are accused of plotting a contract killing over the trainer’s alleged affair with Rao’s daughter.
“The bail petition is hereby dismissed,” the court ruled on July 22 after the state government filed objections to the anticipatory bail request. Rao and Lokesh have been missing since they were linked to the crime last month.
Gym trainer Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Yadav, 35, was found murdered on June 9 after he went missing on June 6 from the Electronics City area of Bengaluru. The murder came to light after locals found his decomposed body on June 9 near the Bannerghatta forest.
Based on the call detail records and other evidence, the Bannerghatta police initially arrested four people—Srirama, Sumith, Venkateshaiah, and Babu, all residents of Anekal—in the case.
The police probe revealed that the four accused allegedly executed the murder by luring Kumar to a drinking party on June 6 in the Anekal region on the outskirts of Bengaluru. There, Kumar was allegedly struck on his head and killed by a member of the gang.
Police sources said the gang planned to dump Kumar’s body on the Tamil Nadu side of the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border and stage a surrender over a drunken brawl, but the accused overslept on the night of the murder and failed to find a spot across the border.
When the body started decomposing, the gang allegedly hurriedly dumped it in the forest region near Bannerghatta, sources added.
The police investigation revealed that Rao allegedly gave a Rs 25-lakh contract to the gang, through Lokesh, to murder Kumar. The gym trainer was allegedly in a relationship with the businessman’s daughter and had eloped with her in 2023.
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