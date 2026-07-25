Bengaluru gym trainer murder: No anticipatory bail for realtor, advocate

Gym trainer Vijay Kumar was found murdered on June 9 after he went missing on June 6 from the Electronics City area of Bengaluru. (File Photo)

A Karnataka court has rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of a real estate businessman and his associate, an advocate, linked to the alleged contract killing of a gym trainer on the outskirts of Bengaluru on June 6.

The realtor, Prasad Rao, and advocate B Lokesh had approached a sessions court in the Bengaluru Rural district earlier this month seeking anticipatory bail. They are accused of plotting a contract killing over the trainer’s alleged affair with Rao’s daughter.

“The bail petition is hereby dismissed,” the court ruled on July 22 after the state government filed objections to the anticipatory bail request. Rao and Lokesh have been missing since they were linked to the crime last month.