Gym trainer found dead in Bengaluru flat ‘after party’; 4 friends detained

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A gym trainer was allegedly found dead in a North Bengaluru flat on Sunday, and the police have detained four men in connection with the incident.
The police identified the man as Nandan, 25, a resident of Hebbal who worked at the Masiv Gym, located at Sahakaranagar.
Nandan’s family members were informed around 3 pm on Sunday. His mother Manjula said, “We reached the hospital after I received a call stating Nandan was in serious condition. But by the time we reached, we came to know that he had already died. There were injury marks on his dead body…”
Nandan was Manjula’s only son.
The police have detained gym trainers Vishwanath, Sharath, and Nishanth and Anush Shetty, owner of the Smocky Docky restaurant.
Mithun Kumar G K, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), said on Monday, “On Saturday evening, all four celebrated the first anniversary of the Masiv Gym and visited the Prestige Misty Water apartment located in Kempapura. Anush Shetty stays there. We came to know about the death around 7.30 am on Sunday. The body was shifted to Manipal Hospital for a postmortem.”
Later, Nandan’s family members filed a complaint with the Amruthahalli police. His mother said the family suspects that the four detained men killed him.
“We are waiting for the postmortem report. It appears that some personal rivalry could have led to the incident. But the prima facie information suggests that all four were thick friends and knew each other for nearly one year,” Mithun added.
A police officer said that Nandan might have been hacked to death that night. “They may have consumed alcohol, and it appears that there was a fight among them, leading to his death,” the officer added.
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