Gym trainer found dead in Bengaluru flat ‘after party’; 4 friends detained

The police said Nandan and four of his friends celebrated the first anniversary of their gym on Saturday night. (Photo by special arrangement)

A gym trainer was allegedly found dead in a North Bengaluru flat on Sunday, and the police have detained four men in connection with the incident.

The police identified the man as Nandan, 25, a resident of Hebbal who worked at the Masiv Gym, located at Sahakaranagar.

Nandan’s family members were informed around 3 pm on Sunday. His mother Manjula said, “We reached the hospital after I received a call stating Nandan was in serious condition. But by the time we reached, we came to know that he had already died. There were injury marks on his dead body…”

Nandan was Manjula’s only son.