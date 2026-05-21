Bengaluru gym trainee, friends assault trainer after WhatsApp dispute; 5 arrested

CCTV footage showed the group arriving near Ansh’s home on two-wheelers, assaulting him, and fleeing. (Photo by special arrangement)

A dispute in a gym WhatsApp group allegedly escalated into a violent assault on a college student and part-time gym trainer in Bengaluru, the police said on Thursday.

The police said the victim, Ansh Thakur, was attacked by a group of men led by a gym trainee, Matin, following an argument and remarks about another trainer. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

According to the police, a heated exchange over bodybuilding-related matters took place on Monday night in the gym WhatsApp group between Ansh and Iliyaz, a private coach who had trained him for nearly two years. The two had reportedly not been in touch for the past six months.