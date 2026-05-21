Bengaluru gym trainee, friends assault trainer after WhatsApp dispute; 5 arrested

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A dispute in a gym WhatsApp group allegedly escalated into a violent assault on a college student and part-time gym trainer in Bengaluru, the police said on Thursday.
The police said the victim, Ansh Thakur, was attacked by a group of men led by a gym trainee, Matin, following an argument and remarks about another trainer. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.
According to the police, a heated exchange over bodybuilding-related matters took place on Monday night in the gym WhatsApp group between Ansh and Iliyaz, a private coach who had trained him for nearly two years. The two had reportedly not been in touch for the past six months.
During the argument, Matin allegedly threatened Ansh for speaking against Iliyaz. The following day, Matin and his associates allegedly approached Ansh near his home under the pretext of meeting him. The accused then assaulted him using metal knuckles and other weapons, the police said.
The Sanjaynagar police arrested the accused, identified as Matin, Shailendar, Pawan, Shreyas, Kishore, and Jayakanth after Ansh’s family filed a complaint against them.
CCTV cameras showed the group arriving near Ansh’s home on two-wheelers, assaulting him, and fleeing.
The police added that further investigation is underway.
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