Bengaluru: Gunmen enter house disguised as BBMP officials, rob jewels

Disguised as health officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) conducting a door-to-door vaccination drive, four men robbed an elderly person at her residence Monday.

The incident took place in Mathikere in Yeshwanthpura Monday around 11:30 pm. According to police sources, the miscreants entered a house located on the second floor of a building asking 54-year-old Pista Devi whether she had taken the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Pista Devi and her 25-year-old relative were inside the house at the time of the incident.

The miscreants, who were wearing surgical gloves, entered the house asking for information to record data. As they entered, one of the accused pointed a gun at Pista Devi and snatched her mobile phone.

They then locked the duo inside a room and stole two gold chains and other ornaments. While they were searching for more valuables, a food supplier who collects tiffin boxes for Pista Devi’s grandchildren had come to the backdoor. The miscreants fled the spot after spotting him.

Upon shouting for help, the door lock was opened and they were freed. Her son Vikram Singh filed a police complaint two hours later.

A senior police officer in Yeshwanthpura police station said a case has been registered under sections of Indian Arms Act and 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

The preliminary information revealed that the accused had come in a car and a two-wheeler. Someone known might have led the accused to the house, the officer added.