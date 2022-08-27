Bengaluru group of senior citizens approach high court over loud music at pub

A group of five senior citizens from the BTM Layout area of south Bengaluru have filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court over loud music being played late into the night at a pub in their locality, resulting in disturbances to the residents.

Lalitha Sreenivasan, 81, and four others approached the court against the Avon Pub and Kitchen, the city police and the state pollution control board.

The petition, which was filed in November 2021, has not been taken up by the court as yet on account of the petitioners not complying with court requirements — including the filing of affidavits by the four senior citizens.

Apart from Sreenivasan, the others are THM Shylaja, 64, THM Sivamurthy, 76, C K Ramani, 73 and N S Jyothi, 63.

Sreenivasan, the main petitioner in the case, took to social media to complain about the noise levels at the pub. “I’m 81. AvonPub in BTM 2stg plays very loud music till 3:30 am every night. Do we have to raise a complaint to the police every night? This is pure harassment for us residents. Anyone listening to us seniors?” she said on Twitter on August 24. She added, “Having brought this to police notice with a written complaint since Jan 2021, yet no action taken against this pub. Stop this harassment. Who owns this Avon Pub in BTM 2ns Stg?”

The senior citizen has posted over half a dozen social media posts since March 2021 tagging senior Bengaluru city police officials about the problems posed by the presence of the pub in the locality. A tweet from March 2021 said, “Youngsters in the pub do not wear masks or maintain social distance. We are also worried that there will be a community spread of covid 19. They also fight and are a public nuisance. Pls help senior citizens.” The city authorities were tagged in the tweet.

Local police at MICO Layout have claimed that they have directed the pub authorities to ensure that music is played within the permissible noise limits. They also claim that the noise levels have been measured on many occasions and that a report will be placed before the court. The police said they have been regulating the noise levels at the pub, all the more since the matter is in the high court.

Meanwhile, local Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy reached out to Sreenivasan on social media and sought to help her resolve the issue.

With dozens of former residential areas in Bengaluru like the BTM Layout, Koramangala, Indiranagar, J P Nagar, Jayanagar and the Dollars Colony becoming increasingly commercial in nature, there is constant battle between the residents living in these areas and the new commercial establishments, especially the pubs and bars which usually stay open till 1 am.

In some localities, like Indiranagar, the resident welfare associations have come to the rescue of the citizens by filing pleas in the courts to ensure that the noise levels at hotels, pubs and bars are under control.

“Sadly, Bangalore is a commercial place and significance is for revenue-generating businesses only,” said social media user Ejaaz Sharif on the BTM Layout pub issue. “These pubs can invest a bit more in sound-proofing their businesses, and avoid inconveniencing their neighbors. But no, they just pay protection money,” said another social media user.

“Sir, we must be practical, all pubs and bars pay the police, how can we expect them to take action when they are on the payroll,” said another user Ram Manohar.