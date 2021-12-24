Bengaluru: Govt scraps earlier plan, to build ground level Metro depot at Challaghatta

The Karnataka government has decided to construct a ground level Metro depot by scrapping the earlier plan of an elevated depot at Challaghatta across NICE Road and along Mysuru Road.

A high-powered committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, with representatives of all transport bodies, including Directorate of Urban Land Transport, recently took a unanimous decision on the issue, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) officials.

“Earlier, there was the plan to have an elevated depot at Challaghatta and a bus depot for Karnataka State Road transport corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses below. But we have now decided to construct the depot at the ground level. By constructing a ground level depot, it will reduce the project cost from Rs 900 crore to Rs 500 crore,” BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez said.

BMRCL has started preparing at-grade designs for the depot. The initial plan of the government was to have KSRTC and BMTC depots on the ground below the elevated depot of BMRCL.