Bengaluru: Government to fence Shikaripalya lake and evict encroachers

After routine follow-ups by the residents, the government has agreed to fence the Shikaripalya lake in Bengaluru and evict encroachers from the waterbody. The survey of the 19.5-acre lake located in Electronic City was completed recently.

Acting on the letter sent to the tehsildar Dinesh P by residents, it was agreed that the process to relocate 12 families, who during the survey of the lake were found to have built settlements on the waterbody, will begin the second week of December. Meanwhile, the lake will be fenced to put an end to garbage dumping and construction debris.

A resident Mani Ranjan said: “A request was also sent to the tehsildar to fence the lake along with the eviction of the encroachers. A few good samaritans have rejuvenated the lakes which are downstream of Shikaripalya lake and because of all the filth flowing from this lake, even other lakes are slowly becoming poisonous. Moreover, the drainage from nearby hamlets also comes to Shikaripalya lake.”

Shikaripalya Lake Conservation Committee (SLCC) president BSV Prasad said: “An existing Urdu school in the encroached space will have to be relocated. We need to do a regular follow-up with the authorities.”

Due to the paucity of land for garbage dumping, even government vehicles were seen dumping garbage into the lake.

Wipro has volunteered to revive the lake under its CSR funds. However, the company was waiting for the survey of the lake and removal of encroachments after which they would take up the rejuvenation of the lake.

Shikaripalya lake became a garbage dumping spot. Due to the paucity of land for garbage dumping, even government vehicles were seen dumping garbage into the lake. Animal carcasses from the nearby meat shops were also dumped into the waterbody.

The residents are hopeful that after the fencing of the lake, these illegal activities would be stopped.