In Bengaluru, CJP flags teacher shortage, falling roof in government schools

Ashutosh Ranka said CJP members have audited more than 200 schools in Karnataka over the last month. (CJP/X)

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) flagged several issues after visiting government schools in Bengaluru, including the absence of teachers due to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work, poor infrastructure, and poor cleanliness.

The team, led by CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, visited four government schools in Bengaluru as part of its nationwide “School Thik Karo” campaign on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ranka said that the Government Urdu School in Varthur had around 150 students across two classrooms, one of which had a ceiling that was coming loose. He also highlighted that out of six teachers, only three were permanent.

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“70% of the classrooms in Govt Urdu School, Varthur, Bengaluru are closed because of falling roofs. But what is more shocking is that students are still studying in classrooms which are about to fall. Students themselves told that a part of roof fell on them. How can the govt allow such schools to function? Does it not care about the safety of our children?” he asked in one of his X posts.