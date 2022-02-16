Bengaluru’s Goraguntepalya flyover unsafe due to poor quality work: CM Bommai

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply anytime soon on the Goraguntepalya flyover in Bengaluru, which has been shut since December 26, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

It is unsafe for heavy vehicles to ply on the flyover due to the poor quality of work, Bommai said and added that he would ask the National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) to allow light vehicles on the flyover.

Goraguntepalya flyover in Bengaluru. (Express photo by Jithendra M) Goraguntepalya flyover in Bengaluru. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

The NHAI shut the flyover after two rusted cables were discovered at the 8th mile during an inspection on December 25. The closure has resulted in an increase in traffic on Tumakuru Road.

Dasarahalli Janata Dal (secular) MLA R Manjunath, during the zero-hour on Tuesday, raised the issue and said that the NHAI has remained silent but is collecting toll without allowing anyone to ply on the flyover. The traffic on National Highway 4 has gone for a toss and even ambulances are seen stuck, he said.

Assembly speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kager also raised his concern about the traffic issue.

Bommai informed the house that substandard work and lack of maintenance led to the closure of the flyover. “Even after the repair work, experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) who gave a report said that it was unsafe for vehicles to ply. The cables from the support system are buckling even after the repairs,” he said.

“I have written a letter to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on the issue as this is an important link between North India, North Karnataka and South Karnataka,” Bommai added.

Traffic has also increased on the Outer Ring Road, 8th Mile Junction and Hesaraghatta Road due to the closure of the flyover.