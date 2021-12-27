Bengaluru: Goraguntepalya Flyover shut for a week owing to maintenance work

With the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) barring vehicles on the Dr Shivakumara Swamiji Flyover, popularly known as Goraguntepalya Flyover, traffic has increased manifold on Tumakuru Road, the traffic police said.

The NHAI has shut the flyover till January 3, 2022 after the authorities discovered that two cables had rusted at the 8th Mile of the flyover during an inspection conducted on Saturday.

Besides Tumakuru Road, traffic has also increased on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), 8th Mile Junction and Hessarghatta Road, said Peenya traffic police officials.

Akil Ahmad, the regional officer of the NHAI, said that they have found prestressed cable on the flyover, which could be a result of heavy rains in the past few months. “Experts have inspected the flyover and necessary action is being taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru traffic police have requested the motorists to take alternative roads. “Vehicles coming from Tumakuru to Bengaluru should take a right turn at Madavara and enter the city via NICE Road. While commuters traveling from Bengaluru towards Tumakuru Road are advised to take a left turn at the CMTI Junction in Goraguntepalya, and then proceed on the Ring road towards Magadi Road and enter NICE Road to exit the city,” a traffic official said.