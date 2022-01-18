Bengaluru: Goraguntepalya flyover remains shut, traffic up on alternative routes

Bengaluru’s busy Dr Shivakumara Swamiji flyover, popularly known as Goraguntepalya flyover, has remained closed to traffic for almost a month. Notably, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) shut the flyover after two rusted cables were discovered at the 8th Mile during an inspection on December 25.

The NHAI authorities had said that they found prestressed cable on the flyover, which could be a result of heavy rains in the past few months.

The closure of the flyover has resulted in an increase in vehicular traffic on Tumakuru Road.

Traffic has also increased on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), 8th Mile Junction and Hessarghatta Road, said Peenya traffic police officials.

According to a senior NHAI official, the flyover is almost ready for vehicle movement but the authorities are checking all the pillars on the five-kilometre stretch from Goraguntepalya to Parle-G factory in Nagasandra.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have requested the motorists to take alternative routes. “Vehicles coming from Tumakuru to Bengaluru should take a right turn at Madavara and enter the city via NICE Road. While commuters traveling from Bengaluru towards Tumakuru Road are advised to take a left turn at the CMTI Junction in Goraguntepalya, and then proceed on the Ring Road towards Magadi Road and enter NICE Road to exit the city,” a traffic official said.