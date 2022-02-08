Bengaluru: Goraguntepalya flyover likely to reopen by weekend

Bengaluru’s busy Dr Shivakumara Swamiji flyover, popularly known as Goraguntepalya flyover, which has been closed to traffic for the last 45 days, is likely to be reopened by this weekend. M K Wathore, the Chief General Manager of the National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI), said the flyover would be reopened for traffic by this weekend, and has been found structurally fit.

NHAI had shut the flyover after two rusted cables were discovered at the 8th Mile during an inspection on December 25. The closure has resulted in an increase in vehicular traffic on Tumakuru Road, which is one of the important roads in Bengaluru. Traffic has also increased on the Outer Ring Road, 8th Mile Junction and Hessarghatta Road, traffic officials said.

On Monday, NHAI started load-testing from the main carriage of the flyover from Eight Mile Cross to Parle G toll gate.

DCP Traffic (West) Kuldeep Kumar Jain said the load-testing would take up to 72 hours to complete. “It will take 48 to 72 hours to complete the load-testing. From 8th Mile to Toll Plaza, the main carriage is closed and vehicles will have to travel through the service road,” Jain said.

Till the completion of the road testing, alternative roads have been suggested to motorists. Vehicles heading towards Nelamangala have been asked to use the ORR, and through Magadi Road can reach NICE Road. From there, they can travel towards Tumakuru Road.