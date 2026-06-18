Bengaluru gold heist: Inter-state ‘bulk buyer’ gang members held

According to Bengaluru police, the gang is involved in 14 cases registered in various states, and they follow the modus operandi of posing as customers wanting to buy gold ornaments in bulk.

The Bengaluru police have arrested two members of an inter-state gang involved in defrauding a gold business firm of Rs 3 crore, within four days after the May 16 heist.

The gang is involved in 14 cases registered in various states, and they follow the modus operandi of posing as customers wanting to buy gold ornaments in bulk and then defrauding businessmen of large quantities of gold, said Seemanth Kumar Singh, Bengaluru city police commissioner, while announcing the arrests this week.

The arrests of Paresh Soni, 49, from Gujarat, and Praveen Pappu, 44, from Maharashtra, led to the recovery of 1.08 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.64 crore, the officer said. Soni and Pappu, along with two missing people, enticed officials of Mehta Gold, located in the City Market area of Bengaluru, with the offer of bulk purchase of gold and allegedly fled with 1.8 kg of gold.