Fake traders, real gold: Conmen pose as Delhi wholesalers, flee with Rs 3 crore gold from Bengaluru firm

The Bengaluru police suspect the office was a temporary set-up created to appear legitimate and gain the trust of the jewellery firm’s employees. (Representative image)

A three-member gang posing as wholesale gold buyers allegedly made away with ornaments worth more than 1.85 kg, valued at more than Rs 3 crore.

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Paresh Soni, Chandrashekhar Rao, and Shyam based on a complaint filed by Mahendra Kumar D Jain, sales manager of Mehta Gold Private Limited. According to the police, Soni claimed to be a Delhi-based wholesale gold trader interested in buying jewellery in bulk.

The complaint states that Jain and another employee, Prakash, were asked by a senior colleague to take around 3 kg of gold jewellery samples from the company’s Nagarathpet outlet to the office of Maahi Enterprise on Sampige Road in Malleswaram. The employees arrived at the office around 3.15 pm with a bag containing various gold ornaments.