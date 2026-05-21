Fake traders, real gold: Conmen pose as Delhi wholesalers, flee with Rs 3 crore gold from Bengaluru firm

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A three-member gang posing as wholesale gold buyers allegedly made away with ornaments worth more than 1.85 kg, valued at more than Rs 3 crore.
The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Paresh Soni, Chandrashekhar Rao, and Shyam based on a complaint filed by Mahendra Kumar D Jain, sales manager of Mehta Gold Private Limited. According to the police, Soni claimed to be a Delhi-based wholesale gold trader interested in buying jewellery in bulk.
The complaint states that Jain and another employee, Prakash, were asked by a senior colleague to take around 3 kg of gold jewellery samples from the company’s Nagarathpet outlet to the office of Maahi Enterprise on Sampige Road in Malleswaram. The employees arrived at the office around 3.15 pm with a bag containing various gold ornaments.
At the office, Soni allegedly introduced the employees to two associates, Shyam and Chandrashekhar Rao. While Soni selected ornaments, Shyam reportedly examined the jewellery using a testing machine and recorded the items’ weights.
Investigators said Soni allegedly handed around 1.85 kg of gold ornaments to Rao, who was sitting in a nearby cabin, claiming he needed to prepare a list and photograph the jewellery designs. They said Rao then fled with the ornaments. Soon after, Shyam also left, telling the complainants he would bring Rao back. Neither of them returned.
“The accused appeared well-prepared and gained the confidence of the firm by posing as genuine wholesale buyers,” a police officer said.
The police said CCTV footage shows Rao leaving the office building carrying a bag. Investigators suspect the office may have been a temporary set-up designed to look legitimate and win the trust of the jewellery firm’s employees.
“The accused are currently absconding. We are examining CCTV footage and technical evidence and expect to track them down soon,” the officer added.
The accused have been booked under Sections 305(a) (theft), 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The police said further investigation is underway.
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