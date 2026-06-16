Bengaluru girl’s death: Post-mortem report flagged suffocation, stomach injury

The girl's mother, Priyanka P, and her alleged boyfriend, G M Mohan, were book on murder charges only on June 4, months after the post-mortem report was released. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

The autopsy report of the six-year-old girl, who was allegedly killed by her mother and her live-in partner in March, has revealed that the child was possibly suffocated and kicked in her stomach, which led to her death.

Vennella P was reported dead on March 25, a day after her birthday, and the Kadugodi police booked her mother, Priyanka P, and her alleged boyfriend, G M Mohan, on murder charges only on June 4, months after the post-mortem report was released.

Priyanka was arrested on June 11, and Mohan on June 6.

A Bengaluru police officer said the post-mortem report shows that Vennela’s death was caused by “asphyxia due to obliterated windpipe and blunt force trauma to the abdomen”. “The report also highlighted a few more important things, including bloodstained fluid oozing out from both nostrils and mouth, and the peritoneal cavity contained 400 ml of blood and blood clots,” said a police officer.