Bengaluru: 14-year-old girl run over by truck while crossing road, waterlogged underpass blamed

A 14-year-old girl, who was walking back to her house from school after writing the last examination of class 9, was killed as she was run over by a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage truck in front of the Hebbal police station on Monday. It is alleged that the girl was forced to cross the road as the nearby underpass was waterlogged.

The deceased has been identified as Akshaya, eldest daughter of Narasimha Murthy and Geetha who hail from Kolar and live at Vishwanatha Nagenahalli.

The incident took place around 12.45 pm when Akshaya was crossing the road opposite to the Hebbal underpass to return home. The truck heading towards the airport road knocked her down and collided with a cab before coming to a halt. A bike rider and another person suffered injuries in the accident while the truck driver fled from the spot. By Monday evening, the truck driver, identified as Manjunath (35), was arrested.

An officer from Hebbal traffic police said that flooding of the underpasses is not new in the area. “Even when there is a light rainfall, the water floods into the underpass. We have repeatedly informed the BBMP to fix the waterlogging issue but nobody pays any heed,” the official said.

Around 150 meters away from where Akshaya was killed, there is a pedestrian underpass and skywalk. BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said: “I do not want to comment about who was at fault as the police are investigating the case but it is important to use pedestrian ways.” He said that the median is at least four feet in height to prevent pedestrians from crossing the road but many still do it. He admitted that there was some waterlogging in the underpass.

Earlier, home guards were deployed on the spot to prevent pedestrians from crossing the road and making them take the underpass or skywalk. However, for the last six months, their deployment has been suspended.

A BBMP official said that the said truck belongs to a private person employed by the BBMP and that it was coming from Hombegowda Nagar.

The girl’s father Murthy, who works with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), said: “When my younger daughter called and said there was an accident and asked me to come immediately, I assumed it might be a minor one near home. But by the time I reached home, she was dead.”

Murthy also alleged that the waterlogging in the underpass due to heavy rains on Sunday evening had forced pedestrians to take busy roads to cross the medians.

On Tuesday, around 12.30 am Akshaya’s body was handed over to the family members after postmortem.

“She wanted to be a pilot and she was very good at her studies and dreamt of travelling to many parts of the world. She wanted to take her to us also. Despite having financial problems, we ensured that she got a good education,” Murthy said.