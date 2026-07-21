Bengaluru girl lured on pretext of temple visit, forced to drink alcohol and raped

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A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, forced to drink alcohol, and sexually assaulted inside an under-construction building in Bengaluru on the night of July 17, the police said Tuesday. The police have arrested three people, including a woman, in connection with the crime.
According to the police, the girl’s neighbour, identified as Renuka, allegedly lured the minor away from her home on the pretext of taking her to a nearby temple.
The police said that two other accused, Naveen and Venkataramana, had been targeting the girl but were unable to approach her directly. They allegedly took Renuka’s help to orchestrate the kidnapping.
After taking the girl away under the guise of visiting the temple and getting snacks, Renuka and the two men allegedly brought her into an autorickshaw, drove to an isolated location and forced her to consume alcohol.
“The accused intimidated the girl, warning her that her parents would realise she was drunk if she returned home in that state. Taking advantage of her condition, they took her to an under-construction building and the accused Naveen sexually assaulted her,” a senior police officer said.
The following morning, the accused allegedly dropped the girl near her house after threatening to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.
The assault came to light after the girl’s mother, worried over her absence, questioned her upon her return. The girl told her family about the sexual assault, and they immediately approached the local police station to file a complaint.
“Based on the complaint, we registered a case and booked Naveen for the sexual assault, and the other two accused (Renuka and Venkataramana) are booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocoso) Act. All three accused have been remanded to judicial custody,” the investigating officer added.
The police also seized the autorickshaw used to kidnap the girl. The Medical and forensic examinations have been completed, and further investigation is underway, said the police.
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