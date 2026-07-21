Bengaluru girl lured on pretext of temple visit, forced to drink alcohol and raped

Three people, including a woman, have been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped in Bengaluru (Image generated using AI).

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, forced to drink alcohol, and sexually assaulted inside an under-construction building in Bengaluru on the night of July 17, the police said Tuesday. The police have arrested three people, including a woman, in connection with the crime.

According to the police, the girl’s neighbour, identified as Renuka, allegedly lured the minor away from her home on the pretext of taking her to a nearby temple.

The police said that two other accused, Naveen and Venkataramana, had been targeting the girl but were unable to approach her directly. They allegedly took Renuka’s help to orchestrate the kidnapping.