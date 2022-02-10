Bengaluru girl loses battle for life 701 days after tree branch fell on head

Raju had to shut his mobile phone shop to take care of his daughter.

A nine-year-old girl who was in a coma for nearly two years after a tree branch fell on her while she was going to school died on Thursday morning.

Rachel Prisha was heading to school on March 11, 2020 with her father Raju Y on a scooter when a dry tree branch fell on her head on TC Palya Main Road in Bengaluru. She was severely injured and was in a coma for the next 701 days.

“Our fight to save her went in vain. We have lost her. My only request to the authorities is that it doesn’t happen to any other person. I have seen what my daughter went through. She had to bear all the pain for two years. She was in a coma all these days and never came to know that there was Covid-19. She suffered a lot,” Raju told the Indian Express.

Raju had to shut his mobile phone shop to take care of his daughter. “For all these days, my wife and I were with my daughter in shifts. I stayed at night and my wife stayed with her during the day. The doctors here did their best. She underwent so many surgeries that even we don’t remember the count,” he said.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike bore the expenses of the girl’s treatment and had her admitted to the Manipal Hospital.

“My wife Pavithra and I have spent all our days since the incident at the hospital. Initially, we spent the nights in the lobbies, but on the municipal corporation’s request, the hospital allowed us to stay in a ward,” said Raju. The girl needed to be monitored round the clock as she frequently had epileptic seizures and doctors needed to be alerted.

Raju has incurred a Rs 12 lakh debt after the tragedy. “I had just set up a mobile shop and it was doing well. After this incident, I closed it because we had to stay here. The rents for our house and the shop and other expenses pushed us to take a loan of Rs 12 lakh,” he said.

The last time Rachel celebrated her birthday was four days before the accident, on March 7, 2020. “We hoped she would gain consciousness and celebrate her birthday this year, but we have lost her,” Raju said.