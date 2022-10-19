Bengaluru: Girl killed, boy’s arm severed as speeding bike hits crash barrier in Yelahanka

An 18-year-old boy’s birthday celebration with his friend ended tragically on Tuesday after the sports bike they were riding hit a crash barrier on Kempegowda International Airport Road in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka, killing his friend and leaving him critically injured with a severed arm.

The police identified the deceased as Saheba A Sahera, a resident of Chinnappa Garden, and the boy as Jishan Ayaz, a resident of R T Nagar. While Ayaz had discontinued his studies and was helping his father run a gas stove service centre, Sahera was a student at a private college in Hebbal.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 1.30 pm on Tuesday when Ayaz and Sahera were riding towards Devanahalli to celebrate his birthday. Ayaz had borrowed a KTM Duke bike from his friend, and according to a police officer, he was riding it at a speed of about 120 km per hour when he lost balance, brushed the divider and hit the crash barrier. While Ayaz’s right arm was severed in the impact and fell 3 feet away, Sahera died on the spot.

While Ayaz was wearing a helmet, it is still unclear if Sahera was. Passers-by shifted both to Yelahanka government hospital.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic North) S Savitha, the accident took place because of “over-speeding and negligent riding”.

The police said that Ayaz is critical and doctors are making all efforts to reattach the severed limb.

Based on a complaint filed by Sahera’s father, a case has been registered against Ayaz, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for incomplete crash barrier work. The Bengaluru traffic police have lodged a case under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).