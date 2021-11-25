Bengaluru girl gets help from boyfriend, classmates to kill father for molesting her: Cops

A 17-year-old girl allegedly sought help from her boyfriend and his three friends and killed her 46-year-old father for sexually harassing her in Bengaluru, said the police.

The deceased used to work as a security manager with an education institute.

According to the police, the girl is a college student and her younger sister studies in school.

Police officers said that the incident was planned by the girl after her mother went out of town on Sunday night. The incident took place at 12:30 am. Around 1:30 am, the girl rushed to the neighbours and told them her father had been attacked by some unknown people.

The police were informed and they found the man lying in a pool of blood. “He had been hacked multiple times and was also hit with a hammer. We noticed inconsistency in the girl’s statements and upon questioning, she told us that her friends murdered him on her insistence,” said a police officer.

According to sources, the girl complained to her friend that her father was sexually harassing her. Her boyfriend then sought help from three of his friends. All four are minors and the girl’s classmates.

After killing the man, her friends left the spot and then she woke up her younger sister. Both the girls screamed for help and alerted their neighbours.

The police picked up the four accused and have also recovered the weapons that were used to kill the man. The cops are investigating whether the minor’s claim of sexual harassment is true. An officer said prima facie, it looks like the claims of the minor girl are true and the man’s wife has corroborated the claims.

The police said they produced the five teenagers before the Juvenile Justice Board for further legal action.