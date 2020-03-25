Bengaluru girl gets bail a month after she held ‘Free Kashmir’ placard

Ardra Narayanan Ardra Narayanan

Ardra Narayanan, the young Bengaluru woman who was arrested by police last month for holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard was granted bail by a sessions court on Tuesday.

The 55th Additional City Civil and Sessions judge K Narayana Prasad issued the bail order to Narayanan, who was booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc) and 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of IPC by SJ (Silver Jubilee) Park Police Station.

On February 21, the Bengaluru Police had detained Narayanan from Town Hall for holding a placard in Kannada that read “Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti” (Free Kashmir, free Dalit, free Muslim) at a protest called by pro-Hindu organisation. Narayanan, along with other protesters, were agitating against sedition charges levelled on student activist Amulya Leona.

On February 20, Leona was booked under sedition for chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” during a rally in Bengaluru and later was remanded in 14-day judicial custody. Leona, a student of a south Bengaluru college, had chanted the slogan as part of her address during a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) where Assadudin Owaisi, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president, was the chief guest.

Meanwhile, Leona’s bail application is still pending in the court.

