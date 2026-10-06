Gift coupon fraud: Police bust suspected Dubai-linked fake BPO in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police initially suspected that employees were being trained to commit fraud and that SIM cards registered in other persons’ names were being used to contact and threaten potential victims.

The Bengaluru police have detained and questioned six people after a suspected gift coupon fraud operation targeting overseas victims was uncovered on Hennur Main Road, officials said on Tuesday.

The police have not identified any victims in India so far.

Investigators suspect that the operation was linked to a network being run from Dubai, though the alleged Dubai connection is yet to be established.

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The Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case on September 26 following a tip-off that an alleged fraudulent operation was being run from a building.

The police initially suspected that employees were being trained to commit fraud and that SIM cards registered in other persons’ names were being used to contact and threaten potential victims.