Gift coupon fraud: Police bust suspected Dubai-linked fake BPO in Bengaluru

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The Bengaluru police have detained and questioned six people after a suspected gift coupon fraud operation targeting overseas victims was uncovered on Hennur Main Road, officials said on Tuesday.
The police have not identified any victims in India so far.
Investigators suspect that the operation was linked to a network being run from Dubai, though the alleged Dubai connection is yet to be established.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case on September 26 following a tip-off that an alleged fraudulent operation was being run from a building.
The police initially suspected that employees were being trained to commit fraud and that SIM cards registered in other persons’ names were being used to contact and threaten potential victims.
Around 60 to 70 young men and women were working from the premises, which initially led investigators to suspect that it was being used as a call centre to facilitate online fraud.
However, the subsequent investigation indicated that the suspected operation was linked to a gift coupon fraud targeting people outside India, the police said.
“Not everyone was involved. As per our interrogation, only a few people appear to have known about the activity. We have served notices to everyone and are questioning them to ascertain their roles,” a senior CCB officer said.
The police have also served notices on more than 60 employees who were working at the premises. Investigators have seized laptops and mobile phones and are examining the devices to determine how the suspected operation functioned and which employees were aware of the alleged fraud.
The CCB is yet to establish a financial trail linking the premises to the suspected fraud, as they have not found transaction IDs or other financial details so far.
The police said the investigation is continuing to establish the complete modus operandi, the roles played by the employees, and the alleged link to the Dubai-based operation.
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