Bengaluru gets its first self-service bicycle repair kiosk

With bicycle repair shops slowly disappearing despite the humble cycle growing popular in Bengaluru, a state government agency has set up a Pedal Port, a self-service kiosk to repair cycles.

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport, which claims to be the only such agency in the country, opened its first Pedal Port at the Dr B R Ambedkar metro station’s exit near Vidhana Soudha.

The project was piloted at Church Street when it was made pedestrian-friendly last year. A senior official explained that Pedal Port is a first-of-its-kind initiative where cycle pumps and tools such as tyre levers, Allen keys, screwdrivers, and spanners are available for self-service. “Cyclists can fix their cycle tyre punctures, fill air or even tighten seat posts,” the officials said.

The official said the agency was at the forefront of popularising cycling in cities across Karnataka.

“Cycling gets a boost when supporting infrastructure is spread across cities. Pedal Port is one such innovative initiative that we commissioned last year,” the official added.

In another first in the country, the agency has prepared a draft Active Mobility Bill to protect the rights of cyclists and pedestrians in urban centres. “The purpose of this bill is to facilitate a transition to sustainable urban areas wherein streets and public places are designed and developed keeping in view the needs and requirements of all road users, and every road user is conscious and respectful of the rights of other road users,” reads the draft bill.