scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Bengaluru gets its first evening post office

The office will be open six days a week from 1 pm to 9 pm, offering services of speed post, parcel booking, parcel packing, Aadhaar services, picture postcards and stamp services.

With an aim to help office-goers, development of more evening post offices in Bengaluru is on the cards, said postal officials. (Express photo)
Listen to this article
Bengaluru gets its first evening post office
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

India Post inaugurated Bengaluru’s first evening post office on Monday. Situated on Museum Road, the post office offers services ranging from speed post to Aadhaar.

The office will be open six days a week from 1 pm to 9 pm, offering services of speed post, parcel booking, parcel packing, Aadhaar services, picture postcards and stamp services.

This initiative was introduced mainly for working professionals, making access to services easier for them. Speaking about the accessibility of the post office for the public, Vinay Shreyas, Postal Assistant said, “In a normal post office, the counter closing time is 3:30, but the evening post office serves a unique purpose for workers and senior citizens who come for booking enquiry.”

With an aim to help office-goers, development of more evening post offices in Bengaluru is on the cards, said postal officials.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing

The first evening post office was established in Karnataka’s Dharwad in November 2022 and seeing its success, one was proposed in Bengaluru.

According to officials, the post office has been refurbished at a cost of Rs 3 lakh. Apart from normal services, people can purchase augmented postcards. Scanning postcards will showcase the history of the picture. The entire post office is also vibrantly painted with the history of post offices.

More from Bangalore

(Written by Shyma Rauf)

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 21:22 IST
Next Story

After rendezvous with Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Haryana develops fad for rallies

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close