Bengaluru gets its first evening post office

India Post inaugurated Bengaluru’s first evening post office on Monday. Situated on Museum Road, the post office offers services ranging from speed post to Aadhaar.

The office will be open six days a week from 1 pm to 9 pm, offering services of speed post, parcel booking, parcel packing, Aadhaar services, picture postcards and stamp services.

This initiative was introduced mainly for working professionals, making access to services easier for them. Speaking about the accessibility of the post office for the public, Vinay Shreyas, Postal Assistant said, “In a normal post office, the counter closing time is 3:30, but the evening post office serves a unique purpose for workers and senior citizens who come for booking enquiry.”

With an aim to help office-goers, development of more evening post offices in Bengaluru is on the cards, said postal officials.

The first evening post office was established in Karnataka’s Dharwad in November 2022 and seeing its success, one was proposed in Bengaluru.

According to officials, the post office has been refurbished at a cost of Rs 3 lakh. Apart from normal services, people can purchase augmented postcards. Scanning postcards will showcase the history of the picture. The entire post office is also vibrantly painted with the history of post offices.

(Written by Shyma Rauf)