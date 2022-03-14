Bengaluru to get integrated command and control centre for service delivery soon

To bring 14 different departments serving the Bengaluru city on a single platform, the Bengaluru Smart City Ltd (BSCL) will establish an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) headquarters, which will also be used as a system to raise public grievances.

Speaking to The Indian Express, BSCL managing director Rajendra Cholan, said, “The Integrated Control and Command Centre is a decision support system where information from various departments and various applications are collected, collaborated and analysed for better planning of the city, using ICT (Information and communication technology) as a backbone. It has intelligence engine(s), which will process and synchronise all the related information and generate insights. These insights are helpful in managing incidents across the city and do better planning for city development.”

According to BSCL, the platform to be integrated with 14 government departments for service delivery, which impacts the day-to-day lives of the Bengaluru citizens, will go live in another 100 days. “The command centre will be monitored 24×7 offering many other services such as Analytics and Business Intelligence Service Integrated Emergency or Disaster Response Coordination Service, Integrated Grievance Management Service, Integrated Mobility Management Service, Public Projects Information Management Service, GIS Service-Common GIS for Bengaluru,” Cholan explained.

The ICCC implementation will cover 14 line departments like BBMP, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Bengaluru Traffic Police, Bengaluru City Police, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and etc.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the ICCC will be set up at a cost of Rs 90 crore, which according to him will help officials make decisions that are good for the city and residents.

To monitor its activities, the centre would be set up on the sixth floor of BBMP Annex-3 Building in NR Square. “The ICCC command centre will be manned by 24 operators and supported by a call centre with 25 member capacity. The team will be assisted by a Project Manager, Command and Control System Expert (Role including IoT, BI, AI & Analytics), Data Specialists, GIS Expert, Network and Security Expert,” Cholan said.

Along with this, BSCL is also planning to establish modern control rooms in all eight zonal offices of BBMP. The proposal to set up an ICCC for the Bengaluru city was on for nearly three years now, according to officials.