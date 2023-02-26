Bengaluru: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz endorses exchange of tech specialists with India

Lauding India’s competence in digitisation, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Sunday endorsed an exchange of specialists with India, saying the European country could “greatly benefit from the exchange”.

Also Read | Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers

Following his visit to SAP Labs India office in Bengaluru, Sunday, he tweeted: “India is a high-tech nation with enormous competence in digitization. That impressed me, for example at SAP in Bengaluru, the second stop on my trip to India. As a strong and open country, DEU can benefit greatly from the exchange – especially of specialists.”

(According to Google Translate of the tweet)

#Indien ist eine Hightech-Nation, mit enormer Kompetenz in der Digitalisierung. Das hat mich beeindruckt, etwa bei SAP in Bengaluru, der zweiten Station meiner Indien-Reise. Als starkes und offenes Land kann DEU vom Austausch – insbesondere auch von Fachkräften – sehr profitieren pic.twitter.com/BRlhu58OxF — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) February 26, 2023

He is seen interacting with employees of SAP Labs India and Sun Mobility in the pictures shared on social media by Achim Burkart, the German consul in Bengaluru.

In the evening, he visited M Chinnaswamy Stadium and met members of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women’s team and the Karnataka State Cricket Association. He was at the venue for around 20-25 minutes from 4 pm, according to sources.

A cricket bat and the women’s team jersey were offered as mementos during his visit, according to an Instagram post by the RCB.

This concluded the two-day visit of Scholz, who arrived in Delhi Saturday. He had held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before arriving in Bengaluru Sunday morning. He was formally received by Karnataka Health and Family Welfare minister K Sudhakar, Burkart, and Karnataka additional chief secretary (finance) ISN Prasad.