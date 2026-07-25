‘We salute you’: Minister honours officials attacked during Bengaluru footpath drive

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that anti-encroachment drives would continue across Bengaluru to ensure safer footpaths. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday felicitated the city’s civic body officials who were allegedly assaulted while carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in Shivajinagar earlier this week.

At a function held at his office in Vikasa Soudha, Gowda lauded the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials for their courage and professionalism in continuing the operation despite facing resistance, threats, and physical assault.

“I salute your dedication and apologise for what you had to endure. The government stands firmly with you,” he said.

The officials were attacked by a group of miscreants on Tuesday during the GBA’s ongoing Safe Footpath Campaign, an initiative aimed at reclaiming pedestrian walkways by removing illegal encroachments. The incident occurred near the Shivajinagar Bus Stand, where officials were clearing unauthorised structures and obstructions from public footpaths.