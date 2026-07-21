Bengaluru civic body officials assaulted during anti-encroachment drive, 10 held

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The police arrested 10 people, including street vendors, Tuesday for assaulting officers of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) during a footpath encroachment clearance drive near the Shivajinagar Bus Stand, Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar said.
The police said the assault was allegedly led by Basavaraj Padukote, who heads Namma Karnataka Sene, a pro-Kannada organisation. Investigators alleged that a group led by him attacked GBA officials during the anti-encroachment drive.
Kumar said GBA officials, including Assistant Executive Engineer Madhav Rao, were obstructed and manhandled by a group while they were carrying out the demolition and footpath clearance operation that was in compliance with a court order.
“The assault was captured on video, which has become a key piece of evidence in the investigation. Our officers rushed to the spot immediately after the incident. We will arrest everyone found to have participated in the assault,” Kumar told reporters.
The drive was part of the ongoing Safe Footpath Campaign aimed at reclaiming pedestrian spaces occupied by unauthorised vendors, and clearing temporary structures and commercial encroachments across Bengaluru city.
Minister Krishna Byre Gowda backs officials
Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the government stood firmly with the officials discharging their duties and warned that attacks on public servants would not be tolerated and directed the police commissioner and GBA officials to take stringent action against those responsible.
“All those who assaulted government representatives during the Safe Footpath Campaign will be arrested. Assaulting public servants while they implement the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court is a serious violation of the law,” the minister said.
The minister said he was personally monitoring the investigation’s progress with GBA officials and the Bengaluru police.
A case was registered at the Commercial Street Police Station, following which the police arrested five accused. “Our officers are also gathering information about the accused’s background,” the police commissioner added.
The police said further investigation is underway to identify additional suspects and ascertain the circumstances leading to the assault.
In recent weeks, GBA teams have intensified enforcement in several commercial localities, including Shivajinagar, Commercial Street, Gandhi Bazaar and other busy markets where pedestrian movement is frequently obstructed.
The drive has, however, drawn resistance in some areas from street vendors and local traders who fear losing their livelihoods. Civic body officials have maintained that while they are taking action against illegal encroachments, they are also working to identify eligible vendors for relocation in accordance with the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.
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