Bengaluru civic body officials assaulted during anti-encroachment drive, 10 held

The Greater Bengaluru Authority's drive was part of the ongoing Safe Footpath Campaign aimed at reclaiming pedestrian spaces occupied by unauthorised vendors, and clearing temporary structures and commercial encroachments across Bengaluru city. (File photo)

The police arrested 10 people, including street vendors, Tuesday for assaulting officers of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) during a footpath encroachment clearance drive near the Shivajinagar Bus Stand, Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar said.

The police said the assault was allegedly led by Basavaraj Padukote, who heads Namma Karnataka Sene, a pro-Kannada organisation. Investigators alleged that a group led by him attacked GBA officials during the anti-encroachment drive.

Kumar said GBA officials, including Assistant Executive Engineer Madhav Rao, were obstructed and manhandled by a group while they were carrying out the demolition and footpath clearance operation that was in compliance with a court order.