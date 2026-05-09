Bengaluru civic polls to be held between June 14-24: State election commissioner

Earlier, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections were held for 198 seats but after the formation of the GBA, the polls will be held for 369 wards in the city. (File Photo)

Elections to all five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will be held between June 14 and 24 this year, Karnataka State Election Commissioner G S Sangreshi said on Friday. He dismissed any possibility of postponement, citing Supreme Court directives requiring a compliance report on the conduct of polls by June 30.

Bengaluru has been without an elected civic body since 2020. The last civic elections in the city were held in August 2015. Since then, elections have been delayed due to legal issues and governance restructuring, and government-appointed administrators have been overseeing the functioning of the civic authority.

Earlier, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections were held for 198 seats but after the formation of the GBA, the polls will be held for 369 wards in the city. As announced earlier, voting will be conducted using ballot papers rather than electronic voting machines.