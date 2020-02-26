Bengaluru gathering to protest Delhi violence called off after police deny permission

Mob beating a person during the clash between two groups at Khajuri Khass crossing in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Mob beating a person during the clash between two groups at Khajuri Khass crossing in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The Bengaluru police Wednesday denied permission to hold protests against the violence in northeast Delhi, citing “security concerns”. The protests were scheduled to be held in the Sir Puttana Chetty Town Hall later in the evening.

Several activists had shared posters of the protest titled ‘Bangalore Stands With Delhi’ against violence in northeast Delhi from 4 pm to 6 pm on February 26.

According to one of the organisers of the protest, the police cited the “prevailing situation and security concerns in Bengaluru” to reject the permission sought by a group of activists for the Town Hall demonstration.

“The police had asked us to sign a bond as surety to maintain peace during the protest. However, as we went forward, the police reached out to us earlier today (Wednesday) rejecting the permission. We have been asked to reschedule the protests to another day,” an organiser told Indianexpress.com.

“Some protesters here are in slight fear seeing what is happening in Delhi. However, the support pouring in from celebrated citizens, leaders, various groups and our co-citizens keeps our fight until CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC (National Register for Citizens) encouraged,” a student volunteer said.

Condemning the police action and violence in Delhi, the organising committee of Bilal Bagh has decided to hold candlelight vigils every night from 1 am to 2 am.

Apart from this an ‘inter-faith solidarity stand’ has also been planned from 8 pm on Wednesday. The protest site which has been active around the clock now for over a fortnight, got CCTV cameras installed earlier this week.

Watching all developments closely in Karnataka: Home Minister Bommai

Amid violence in the national capital, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government is having a close watch on all developments taking place in the state.

“More after the incidents in Delhi, I have directed police officers to be on alert and to take precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents. We have also held a high-level meeting to keep a check on people organising protests, others actively participating, and such,” he said.

Condemning the police action and violence in Delhi, candlelight vigils were held at Bilal Bagh in Bengaluru from 1 am to 2 am on Monday and Tuesday.

