Illegal waste dumpers refuse to pay fine in Bengaluru, booked in criminal case

In a first for the city, the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has filed a criminal case against four people for allegedly dumping waste at a location the civic body recently cleaned. The action follows the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s Safe Footpath Campaign and a drive to clean vacant plots in the city.

On the night of July 16, ward marshals on patrol noticed four people dumping waste at the site on 7th Main Road in Banaswadi, which had been a garbage black spot, civic officials said. When intercepted, they allegedly refused to pay the prescribed fines. They allegedly dumped the garbage there anyway.