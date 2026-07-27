Illegal waste dumpers refuse to pay fine in Bengaluru, booked in criminal case

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In a first for the city, the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has filed a criminal case against four people for allegedly dumping waste at a location the civic body recently cleaned. The action follows the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s Safe Footpath Campaign and a drive to clean vacant plots in the city.
On the night of July 16, ward marshals on patrol noticed four people dumping waste at the site on 7th Main Road in Banaswadi, which had been a garbage black spot, civic officials said. When intercepted, they allegedly refused to pay the prescribed fines. They allegedly dumped the garbage there anyway.
The assistant general manager of the Sarvagnanagar division of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) later filed a complaint at the Banaswadi police station. The police registered a criminal case against the four people on Saturday under the charge of voluntarily vitiating the atmosphere to make it noxious to health.
“This is the first time an FIR has been registered for illegal garbage dumping, and we will also issue formal notices,” a civic official said. “When violators are caught and refuse to pay fines despite being given time, we will initiate criminal proceedings against them.”
The offence is non-cognisable, bailable, and attracts a fine of up to Rs 1,000. The case can be tried at the magistrate level.
BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar said the civic body would continue to take legal and penal action against those dumping waste at cleared black spots.
After cleaning the site on 7th Main Road, officials conducted awareness programmes to discourage indiscriminate waste dumping and deployed ward marshals to monitor the area.
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