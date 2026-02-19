Bengaluru garbage collection resumes after Bellahalli protest ends

A local official said that 70 garbage vehicles are permitted to dispose of waste there. (File photo)

Garbage collection in parts of Bengaluru resumed Thursday after residents ended their two-day protest over unfulfilled promises regarding local infrastructure development funds, which they said have been pending for nearly two years, near the Bellahalli waste processing unit, Wednesday evening.

Karee Gowda, Chief Executive Officer, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), confirmed Wednesday night that the issue has been resolved without requiring further meetings. “Orders have been issued to take up development works in and around landfill sites and waste processing plants, addressing local residents’ concerns,” said Gowda.

On Thursday, authorities allowed the designated number of vehicles to head to the Bellahalli landfill. A local official said that 70 garbage vehicles are permitted to dispose of waste there.