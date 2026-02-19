Bengaluru garbage collection resumes after Bellahalli protest ends

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 19, 2026 12:04 PM IST
Garbage collection in parts of Bengaluru resumed Thursday after residents ended their two-day protest over unfulfilled promises regarding local infrastructure development funds, which they said have been pending for nearly two years, near the Bellahalli waste processing unit, Wednesday evening.

Karee Gowda, Chief Executive Officer, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), confirmed Wednesday night that the issue has been resolved without requiring further meetings. “Orders have been issued to take up development works in and around landfill sites and waste processing plants, addressing local residents’ concerns,” said Gowda.

On Thursday, authorities allowed the designated number of vehicles to head to the Bellahalli landfill. A local official said that 70 garbage vehicles are permitted to dispose of waste there.

However, due to issues in Mahadevapura and Byatarayanapura, about 400 garbage trucks were diverted to Bellahalli, which angered local residents. The official said this was the main reason the trucks were blocked for two days.

The crisis began on February 16, when villagers near the Bellahalli landfill blocked more than 150 garbage trucks from entering the facility. Vehicles carrying waste from multiple city areas remained stranded, severely affecting collection and disposal operations.

According to sources, with access to Bellahalli blocked, some trucks attempted to divert toward Doddaballapura to dump waste elsewhere. However, residents there intercepted and turned back the vehicles.

Residents alleged that the continuous movement of garbage-laden trucks had severely damaged internal roads and demanded that the government honour earlier assurances regarding waste management activities around the landfill.

Bellahalli processes waste from North and East Bengaluru. The city generates approximately 6,000 tonnes of garbage daily, distributed across six landfill sites: Mittaganahalli, Kannur, Chikkanagamangala, Kannahalli, Doddabidarakallu, and Bellahalli.

BSWML had previously stated that Rs 90 crore was allocated for area development, though residents expressed dissatisfaction with the amount.

M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, said that funds are released in stages and the process is ongoing.

