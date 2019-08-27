Bengaluru: Gangster, his aide brutally murdered by armed gang in JP Nagar

A gangster and his realtor friend were brutally murdered by an armed gang in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday. According to reports, Manjunatha alias Tamma Manja, 27, and his friend Varun Reddy, 24, were riding a scooter in JP Nagar when a group of six to seven men followed them in a car and killed them. The police said the murders were driven by an old rivalry and family enmity.

Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP (South) hinted that the killers were possibly hired by a relative of one of the victims in a case of ‘supari’ killing. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

According to the police, the car driver tried to ram their scooter near a bank ATM at 24th Cross in Puttenahalli Junction at around 11.35 pm. Alarmed by this, Manjunatha accelerated, but the driver chased them and got close enough to hit the scooter.

While Manjunatha and Reddy fell off the scooter, the car hit a footpath and crashed into an electricity pole. The assailants got out and attacked Reddy with weapons. One of them stabbed him to death with a knife.

Manjunatha tried to escape but was caught some 200 metres away near Hotel Nandhini. He bore wounds to the head, hands, legs and other parts of his body.

The assailants then fled the spot, abandoning their car.

The car is registered under the name of a businessman, Virabhadraiah, who had sold it to one Madhusoodan. Police are collecting CCTV footage from areas where the crime took place.

Manjunatha was a resident of Kanakapura and was listed as a history-sheeter at Thalaghattapura and Kumaraswamy Layout police stations. Reddy was a resident of BTM Layout and helped in his father’s construction and real estate businesses.