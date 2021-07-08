Bengaluru gangrape case: Police file 1,019-page chargesheet in 5 weeks, name 12 accused

LA suo motu case of gangrape and assault was filed by the police, and special teams were formed.

The Bengaluru police have submitted the chargesheet to the court in the assault and gangrape case of a woman from Bangladesh, five weeks after the incident came to light.

The 1,019-page chargesheet, which has named 12 persons as accused, has been submitted to the court, confirmed Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

In the last week of May, 12 persons, including two women, were arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape and torture of a woman in Ramamurthy Nagar in East Bengaluru. The arrests were made after a video clip of the purported incident went viral on social media in Assam.

An update on the Bangladeshi woman abuse case: Twelve accused are arrested, out of which 11 accused persons & the victim are Bangladeshi nationals. The investigation is complete and a detailed & systemic 1019 page charge sheet has been submitted to the Hon'ble Court.. (1/3) — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) July 8, 2021

A suo motu case of gangrape and assault was filed by the police, and special teams were formed. The investigation was led by DCP (East) SD Sharanappa.

The police traced the rape survivor in Kerala and brought her to the city on May 30 for investigation. Two of the accused were shot in the leg on June 2 when they tried to escape.

Meanwhile, Pant announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the police team for their investigation into the rape and torture of the woman. “The accused were arrested and the charge sheet filed in a record time of five weeks,” said Pant.

Earlier, when the video of the crime had surfaced, the Assam Police tweeted and promised a reward to anyone who could provide information on it. According to Bengaluru police, the gang themselves recorded the incident and shared the video with their friends in Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

The Assam Police traced the origin of the phone number from which the video was sent and immediately alerted the Bengaluru police. Following this, special teams were formed and the gang was arrested in the city within hours.