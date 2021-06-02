Bengaluru gangrape case: Prime accused held after skirmish with cops

Officers said on Wednesday, a team, acting on information, went to Rampura to nab Shahbaz.

The Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested one of the prime accused in the assault and gangrape case of a Bangladeshi woman, after a skirmish.

According to police, the accused, identified as Shahbaz, was shot at and injured as he tried to escape by allegedly attacking the police team that had gone to arrest him.

The police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case so far. Officers said on Wednesday, a team, acting on information, went to Rampura to nab Shahbaz. “When the cops arrived at the location, the man attacked them with a knife and tried to flee. At this point, we opened fire at him in self-defence and caught him,” an officer said.

According to police, he was injured in the leg while a head constable also sustained injuries in the attack. The accused was taken to hospital for treatment along with the injured cop.

Last week, the police had opened fire at the two other accused in the case, when they were taken to the crime spot for reconstruction of the scene and allegedly tried to flee.

The Bengaluru police last week arrested seven persons, including two women, in connection with the alleged rape and torture of a woman in Ramamurthy Nagar. The arrests were made after a video clip of the purported incident went viral on social media in Assam.

After the video surfaced, the Assam police tweeted about it and promised a reward to anyone who could provide information on it. According to the Assam police, the gang themselves recorded the incident and shared the video with their friends in Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

The Assam police traced the origin of the phone number from which the video was sent and immediately alerted the Bengaluru police. Following this, special teams were formed, and within hours, the gang was arrested on Thursday evening.

The Bangladeshi woman was brought to the city from Kerala days after the arrest of the accused. “Our team traced her in Kerala on Saturday and bought her from Kozhikode on Sunday,” said Dr S D Sharanappa, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Bengaluru East.

The 22-year-old woman underwent medical tests at the Government Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals for assault and rape. According to police, she was trafficked to India from Bangaldesh by Mohammed Babu, a resident of Dhubri in Assam, about three years ago.