Bengaluru: Gang tries to assault manager for sacking man over mobile phone usage, 5 held

A 30-year-old man, who was recently sacked from a private firm, was arrested along with four of his associates after they allegedly tried to assault the company’s HR manager to avenge his dismissal over using a mobile phone on the company premises, the police said.

The prime accused has been identified as Madhu D, a resident of KR Puram in Bengaluru; while his associates are Pramod, Alexander D, Chinnaraju T and Imran Pasha, all residents of Bengaluru, officers added.

Bangalore Live News | Follow latest updates from your city

According to the police, Rajashekar Rai (46), who is an HR manager with a private firm at Aerospace park near Bagalur and resides in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, was returning home around 8 pm on March 8 when he was attacked. Rai survived the attack owing to the timely intervention of his driver, they added.

The police said Rai’s car was stopped and surrounded after which the accused began hitting the vehicle with rods and machetes, when the driver activated the central lock and sped away to Bagalur police station. The driver sustained a minor injury in the incident.

Later, when the gang came to know that Rai had reached the police station, they lay in wait near his residence. However, the manager reached home only by 2 am by which time the accused – who were in an inebriated state – had fallen asleep, the officers said, adding that they dispersed by morning.

Bagalur police, which registered a case of attempted murder, could not initially determine the identity of the attackers as they had covered their faces; but Rai expressed his suspicions about Madhu whom he had dismissed a couple of months ago after which a scuffle had ensued, the police said.

The investigating team soon tracked down Madhu in his native village of Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapura district as well as the others who had fled to Puducherry.

The police said the firm, where Madhu had worked for 12 years, supplies equipment to the Ministry of Defence and the employees are restricted from using mobile phones and cameras on the company premises. He had been caught using mobile phones and recording videos inside the company after which the firm had served him several notices which he ignored, investigators said.