Bengaluru: Gang collects Aadhaar, PAN details on pretext of financial scheme, avails loans in victims’ names

A seven-member gang has allegedly cheated more than 20 people in Bengaluru by taking bank loans to buy bikes and mobile phones in their names after obtaining their Aadhaar, PAN and other details on pretext of a ‘highly rewarding multilevel financial scheme’.

The victims, most of them women, are getting notices from banks to repay loans that they had never availed of in the first place.

Nayeema Taj (32), a resident of MS Palya in Vidyaranyapura, has approached the police along with other victims. Pulikeshinagar police said that they have taken up a cheating case and are investigating the matter.

According to the police, in March, Nayeema met one woman named Gulzar Banu who was distributing ration kits to the needy during the Covid-induced lockdown. She told Nayeema that they had a scheme that could fetch good profits for her. In April, Nayeema went to a mobile showroom located in Frazer Town and was introduced to a man named Mohammed Zain, who claimed to be the owner of the shop.

Nayeema Taj told The Indian Express that she had shared her Aadhaar card, PAN card and other documents which Mohammed Zain had sought. “He told me that Rs 1,000 will be credited to a digital wallet platform as soon as I register for the scheme and after five months, Rs 50,000 will be credited to the bank account which he had created for me. However, the passbook and other documents are with Mohammed Zain. I got Rs 1,000 on the day when I shared the details.”

Nayeema, who is a 10th standard dropout, said that she had never asked how Zain was getting such huge profits for her in five months but as he asked her to get members on rd to get better returns, she brought in many more into the scheme.

“I made many of my friends and relatives to join but only after we started receiving calls from banks insisting to pay EMIs, did we realise that we had been cheated. Using my credentials, they took a loan and bought a scooter and the bank is asking me to pay Rs 3,000 every month. On Monday morning, another executive came to my house and said that a mobile phone has been bought in my name to which I have to pay the money. I did not even bother to ask how much was the EMI,” she said.

The investigating officer said that Mohammed Zain had also taken Naeema to a bike showroom, asked her to sign on documents and collected a one-time password (OTP) as part of a loan-availing process. Likewise, other people were also taken to various showrooms and since they were not educated much, they shared whatever Mohammed Zain and his gang had asked for, said the police.

Using the victims’ Aadhar card, PAN card and other credentials they would open bank accounts, and keep the bank passbooks and other documents with them, said the police. Many bikes and mobile phones have been bought using loans availed in the names of more than 20 victims, said the police.