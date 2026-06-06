Bengaluru gains dubious first place in Karnataka with over 6,700 NDPS cases, warns high court judge

The Karnataka High Court judge stated that the increase in the number of NDPS cases has raised serious concern among law enforcement agencies, policymakers, and public health experts as the trend reflects both expanding drug networks and rising substance abuse. (Representative Image)

Justice Jayant Banerji of the Karnataka High Court Saturday termed the “fight against drugs” as crucial for safeguarding the future of “the country’s youth, Karnataka’s youth, and protecting families and thereby preserving the social fabric.”

“The fight against drug abuse is not about arrests and seizures; it is not just a law and order issue but a public health crisis that threatens our youth, our families, and the future of our nation and our state,” he added.

Justice Banerji made the remarks while speaking at the State-Level Consultation Meeting on the “Prevention of Drug Abuse” held at the Karnataka Judicial Academy.