Bengaluru: Full route, timings of BMTC bus services from KSR Bengaluru Railway station

BMTC buses will operate from the third entrance of KSR Bengaluru Railway Station to various parts of the city. (Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal) BMTC buses will operate from the third entrance of KSR Bengaluru Railway Station to various parts of the city. (Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal)

Beginning December 16, 2019, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate services from the third entrance of Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru railway station to different parts of the city.

.@BMTC_BENGALURU will operate buses from third entrance of #KSRBengaluru railway station to different parts of #Bengaluru from December 16, 2019. A total of 56 trips will be operated from 6 am to 10.30 pm daily. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/yZQiEvMfwt — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) December 14, 2019

The move is expected to help thousands of passengers daily. A total of 54 services will be operated between 6 am and 10.30 pm. According to BMTC officials, nine trips each will be operated towards Kadugodi, Hoskote, Attibele, Sarjapur, Yelahanka, and Nagawara daily.

Below is the full schedules of the buses:

Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Kadugodi

Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination

6 am – 333/4 – Kadugodi

7 am – 331A/2 – Kadugodi

8 am – 333/8 – ITPL

9 am – 333/5 – ITPL

10 am – 333/4 – Kadugodi

12 noon – 333/8 – Kadugodi

1 pm – 333/5 – Kadugodi

9 pm – 333/4 – ITPL

10 pm – 331A/2 – Kadugodi

Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Hoskote

Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination

6 am – KBS-12HK/8 – Bommanahalli

7 am – KBS-12HK/7 – Hoskote

8 am – KBS-12HK/4 – Hoskote

9 am – KBS-12HK/8 – Hoskote

10 am – KBS-12HK/4 – Hoskote

12 noon – KBS-12HK/11 – Hoskote

1 pm – KBS-12HK/20 – Hoskote

9 pm – KBS-12HK/7 – Hoskote

10 pm – KBS-12HK/11 – Hoskote

Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Attibele

Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination

6 am – 360K/24- Attibele

7 am – 360K/18 – Attibele

8 am – 360K/6 – Attibele

9 am – 360K/8 – Attibele

10 am – 360K/2 – Attibele

12 noon – 360K/16 – Attibele

1 pm – 360K/9 – Attibele

9 pm – 360K/18 – Attibele

10 pm – 360K/6 – Attibele

Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Sarjapura

Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination

6.30 am – 342F/1- Sarjapura

7.30 am – 342F/18 – Sarjapura

8.30 am – 342F/17 – Sarjapura

9.30 am – 342F/11 – Sarjapura

10.30 am – 342F/1 – Dommasandra

12.30 pm – 342F/19 – Sarjapura

1.30 pm – 342F/6 – Sarjapura

9.30 pm – 342F/3 – Sarjapura

10.30 pm – 342F/14 – Sarjapura

Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Yelahanka

Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination

6.30 am – 284D/16 – Yelahanka

7.30 am – 398MC/1 – Devanhalli

8.30 am – 284D/16 – Yelahanka

9.30 am – 298M/12 – Devanhalli

10.30 am – 284D/16 – Yelahanka

12.40 pm – 298M/12 – Devanahalli

1.30 pm – 284/6 – Yelahanka

9.30 pm – 284/1 – Yelahanka

10.30 pm – 284D/16 – Yelahanka

Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Nagawara

Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination

6.30 am – 300H/9- KR Puram

7.30 am – 300HC/4 – KR Puram

8.30 am – 300H/4 – KR Puram

9.30 am – 300H/2 – KR Puram

10.30 am – 300C/4 – Kalyan Nagar

12.30 pm – 300H/3 – KR Puram

1.30 pm – 300H/4 – KR Puram

9.30 pm – 300H/7 – KR Puram

10.30 pm – 300H/6 – KR Puram

