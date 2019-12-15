Bengaluru: Full route, timings of BMTC bus services from KSR Bengaluru Railway station

Beginning December 16, 2019, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate services from the third entrance of Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru railway station to different parts of the city.
.@BMTC_BENGALURU will operate buses from third entrance of #KSRBengaluru railway station to different parts of #Bengaluru from December 16, 2019. A total of 56 trips will be operated from 6 am to 10.30 pm daily. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/yZQiEvMfwt
The move is expected to help thousands of passengers daily. A total of 54 services will be operated between 6 am and 10.30 pm. According to BMTC officials, nine trips each will be operated towards Kadugodi, Hoskote, Attibele, Sarjapur, Yelahanka, and Nagawara daily.
Below is the full schedules of the buses:
Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Kadugodi
Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination
6 am – 333/4 – Kadugodi
7 am – 331A/2 – Kadugodi
8 am – 333/8 – ITPL
9 am – 333/5 – ITPL
10 am – 333/4 – Kadugodi
12 noon – 333/8 – Kadugodi
1 pm – 333/5 – Kadugodi
9 pm – 333/4 – ITPL
10 pm – 331A/2 – Kadugodi
Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Hoskote
Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination
6 am – KBS-12HK/8 – Bommanahalli
7 am – KBS-12HK/7 – Hoskote
8 am – KBS-12HK/4 – Hoskote
9 am – KBS-12HK/8 – Hoskote
10 am – KBS-12HK/4 – Hoskote
12 noon – KBS-12HK/11 – Hoskote
1 pm – KBS-12HK/20 – Hoskote
9 pm – KBS-12HK/7 – Hoskote
10 pm – KBS-12HK/11 – Hoskote
Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Attibele
Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination
6 am – 360K/24- Attibele
7 am – 360K/18 – Attibele
8 am – 360K/6 – Attibele
9 am – 360K/8 – Attibele
10 am – 360K/2 – Attibele
12 noon – 360K/16 – Attibele
1 pm – 360K/9 – Attibele
9 pm – 360K/18 – Attibele
10 pm – 360K/6 – Attibele
Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Sarjapura
Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination
6.30 am – 342F/1- Sarjapura
7.30 am – 342F/18 – Sarjapura
8.30 am – 342F/17 – Sarjapura
9.30 am – 342F/11 – Sarjapura
10.30 am – 342F/1 – Dommasandra
12.30 pm – 342F/19 – Sarjapura
1.30 pm – 342F/6 – Sarjapura
9.30 pm – 342F/3 – Sarjapura
10.30 pm – 342F/14 – Sarjapura
Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Yelahanka
Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination
6.30 am – 284D/16 – Yelahanka
7.30 am – 398MC/1 – Devanhalli
8.30 am – 284D/16 – Yelahanka
9.30 am – 298M/12 – Devanhalli
10.30 am – 284D/16 – Yelahanka
12.40 pm – 298M/12 – Devanahalli
1.30 pm – 284/6 – Yelahanka
9.30 pm – 284/1 – Yelahanka
10.30 pm – 284D/16 – Yelahanka
Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Nagawara
Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination
6.30 am – 300H/9- KR Puram
7.30 am – 300HC/4 – KR Puram
8.30 am – 300H/4 – KR Puram
9.30 am – 300H/2 – KR Puram
10.30 am – 300C/4 – Kalyan Nagar
12.30 pm – 300H/3 – KR Puram
1.30 pm – 300H/4 – KR Puram
9.30 pm – 300H/7 – KR Puram
10.30 pm – 300H/6 – KR Puram
