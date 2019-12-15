Follow Us:
Bengaluru: Full route, timings of BMTC bus services from KSR Bengaluru Railway station

Check timings of BMTC buses operated from KSR Bengaluru railway station - Gate 3 to different parts of Bengaluru including Kadugodi, Hoskote, Attibele, Sarjapur, Yelahanka, and Nagawara.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: December 15, 2019 1:34:57 pm
Bangalore-BMTC-bus-transport-buses-KSR railway station, Sarjapur, Attibele, Nagwara BMTC buses will operate from the third entrance of KSR Bengaluru Railway Station to various parts of the city. (Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal)

Beginning December 16, 2019, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate services from the third entrance of Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru railway station to different parts of the city.

The move is expected to help thousands of passengers daily. A total of 54 services will be operated between 6 am and 10.30 pm. According to BMTC officials, nine trips each will be operated towards Kadugodi, Hoskote, Attibele, Sarjapur, Yelahanka, and Nagawara daily.

Below is the full schedules of the buses:

Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Kadugodi

Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination

6 am – 333/4 – Kadugodi
7 am – 331A/2 – Kadugodi
8 am – 333/8 – ITPL
9 am – 333/5 – ITPL
10 am – 333/4 – Kadugodi
12 noon – 333/8 – Kadugodi
1 pm – 333/5 – Kadugodi
9 pm – 333/4 – ITPL
10 pm – 331A/2 – Kadugodi

Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Hoskote

Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination

6 am – KBS-12HK/8 – Bommanahalli
7 am – KBS-12HK/7 – Hoskote
8 am – KBS-12HK/4 – Hoskote
9 am – KBS-12HK/8 – Hoskote
10 am – KBS-12HK/4 – Hoskote
12 noon – KBS-12HK/11 – Hoskote
1 pm – KBS-12HK/20 – Hoskote
9 pm – KBS-12HK/7 – Hoskote
10 pm – KBS-12HK/11 – Hoskote

Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Attibele

Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination

6 am – 360K/24- Attibele
7 am – 360K/18 – Attibele
8 am – 360K/6 – Attibele
9 am – 360K/8 – Attibele
10 am – 360K/2 – Attibele
12 noon – 360K/16 – Attibele
1 pm – 360K/9 – Attibele
9 pm – 360K/18 – Attibele
10 pm – 360K/6 – Attibele

Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Sarjapura

Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination

6.30 am – 342F/1- Sarjapura
7.30 am – 342F/18 – Sarjapura
8.30 am – 342F/17 – Sarjapura
9.30 am – 342F/11 – Sarjapura
10.30 am – 342F/1 – Dommasandra
12.30 pm – 342F/19 – Sarjapura
1.30 pm – 342F/6 – Sarjapura
9.30 pm – 342F/3 – Sarjapura
10.30 pm – 342F/14 – Sarjapura

Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Yelahanka

Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination

6.30 am – 284D/16 – Yelahanka
7.30 am – 398MC/1 – Devanhalli
8.30 am – 284D/16 – Yelahanka
9.30 am – 298M/12 – Devanhalli
10.30 am – 284D/16 – Yelahanka
12.40 pm – 298M/12 – Devanahalli
1.30 pm – 284/6 – Yelahanka
9.30 pm – 284/1 – Yelahanka
10.30 pm – 284D/16 – Yelahanka

Buses from KSR Railway Station Gate 3 towards Nagawara

Departure Time – Schedule No – Destination

6.30 am – 300H/9- KR Puram
7.30 am – 300HC/4 – KR Puram
8.30 am – 300H/4 – KR Puram
9.30 am – 300H/2 – KR Puram
10.30 am – 300C/4 – Kalyan Nagar
12.30 pm – 300H/3 – KR Puram
1.30 pm – 300H/4 – KR Puram
9.30 pm – 300H/7 – KR Puram
10.30 pm – 300H/6 – KR Puram

