Four railway stations in Bengaluru to be equipped for differently abled persons

In an effort to make railway stations more accessible for differently-abled passengers, the NGO Samarthanam Trust has joined hands with the South Western Railways and the private firm Sapiens to provide special services at four major railway stations in Bengaluru.

The project aims to provide Braille maps, signage, ticket counters, platform indicators, portable ramps, railings, modified toilets and special waiting rooms for the differently-abled passengers at the KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantonment, Whitefield, and Baiyappanahalli stations in Bengaluru.

On Thursday, March 24, a waiting room and other amenities were inaugurated at the main Bengaluru railway station by Divisional Railway Manager (Bengaluru), Shyam Singh, and other officials.

Under the effort to make railway stations accessible, LED TVs are being installed at the entrance of the railway stations where videos will be played in sign language about facilities at the state including train schedules, concessions for speech and hearing impaired passengers. At the KSR Bengaluru, LED TVs are installed at four places including the entrance, platform no. 1 and 8 and near the metro gate.

The special waiting rooms at the stations are fitted with wheel-chair friendly toilets. “With wheel-chair accessible toilets, people can go inside washrooms with wheel-chair, which normal toilets lack. Along with this, railings are provided to make sure they can move without assistance,” railway officials stated. “On ramps, there is a need to push a physically challenged person as there is a difference in height but we’ve reduced the inclination to an extent that people can now use it without additional support,” said Shivraam Deshpande, Project Head, Samarthanam Trust.

“For visually challenged people, Braille signage is installed in foot over bridges and railings. They can read it and understand the way,” he said. The services will ensure differently abled people can travel safely and independently on the railways, officials said.

Rishita is an intern with The Indian Express, Bengaluru