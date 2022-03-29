Bengaluru: Four Delhi swimmers arrested for ‘gang-raping’ Bengal woman

Four swimmers from Delhi have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman from West Bengal in Bengaluru on March 24. The woman is a nurse at a private hospital in the Karnataka capital.

The accused have been identified as Rajat, Shivaran, Dev Saroi and Yogesh Kumar. They came to Bengaluru to participate in a swimming training workshop. According to police sources, Rajat had befriended the woman on a dating application and the two exchanged their phone numbers.

On the evening of October 24, the woman was reportedly gang-raped by the four swimmers in Rajat’s room. The complainant said that she went to meet Rajat after being invited for dinner. The complaint was filed on March 25.

The accused were on the run after learning about the police complaint. A special team was formed to nab the four and the accused were arrested from different parts of Bengaluru.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North) Vinayak Patil told indianexpress.com, “We are yet to find out whether they are state- or national-level swimmers. In Bengaluru, they had visited swimming pools in Sadashivanagar and Basavanagudi multiple times. The accused have been sent to judicial custody.”