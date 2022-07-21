Bengaluru: Four Bihar labourers killed in wall collapse

Four labourers of Bihar were killed after the compound wall of a warehouse building belonging to a private firm collapsed on a shed in Bengaluru rural on Wednesday midnight.

The deceased, who were in their 20s and hailed from Bihar’s Madhubani district, have been identified as Nilesh Kumar Saday, Shyam Kumar Saday, Manoj Kumar Saday and Mandu Das.

The four others, who were injured in the incident, have been identified as Dileep, Durgesh, Shambu Mandal and Surendar Mandal. Another labourer named Shivashankar, who was also in the shed, escaped unhurt.

According to the police sources, the incident took place around 12.30 am when it was raining heavily.

The labourers were asleep in the shed when the six feet compound wall of the warehouse fell on the shed.

The labourers were stuck under the debris of the compound wall.

The security guards at the construction site witnessed the wall collapse and they rushed to the spot. They also alerted the other labourers and their superiors.

The deceased labourers were painters who had joined work just four days ago.

“The labourers were working in an under-construction building of an apartment being constructed by a private developer in Anugondanahalli near Hoskote,” said a senior police officer.

“They were given accommodation in the sheds built in one of the corners of the construction site. The sheds are adjacent to the compound wall of a warehouse of an e-commerce firm for the traders,” he added.