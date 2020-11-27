Bengaluru: Four arrested for illegal gambling, Rs 20 lakh seized

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, cash worth Rs 20,06,000 and seven mobile phones were seized from the accused (Representational)

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru City Police arrested four people from the city for their alleged involvement in betting on horse races and gambling.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, cash worth Rs 20,06,000 and seven mobile phones were seized from the accused. “CCB sleuths had raided a building at RPC Layout under Vijayapura police station limits based on a tip-off. The gang comprising four accused were found to be illegally collecting money from the public to use for horse race gambling,” Patil said.

The accused have been identified as RPC Layout resident Satyanarayana Raju alias K Shivaraju (49), Chollurpalya resident Kumar alias Channarasa (38), Srikanth alias Ganapathy (33) of Vijayanagar, and Sandeep alias Shivaram (27) from Sheshadripuram.

CCB sleuths said further investigation was on to find motives of the accused. “A case has been registered at the jurisdictional Vijayanagar police station. The accused who have been arrested will undergo further interrogation in the coming days,” a CCB officer said.

