How 4 foreign women facing drug charges outsmarted guards at a shelter in Bengaluru

Four overstaying foreign nationals, who were under custody for drug-related offences, escaped from an NGO shelter in Bengaluru last week, despite six police personnel being deployed to guard the facility.

The incident occurred between 3 am and 6 am on May 11 at the New Ark Mission of India (Home of Hope) shelter, located near KRC Road in Dodda Gubbi. According to the Kothanur police, the escapees are all women. They have been identified as Topista Kwikiriza, Nagawa Sheillah, and Safina Nakanyike from Uganda, and Fitina Nzeyimana from Burundi.

The police said that all four had previously been arrested in different cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across Bengaluru.